English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Man Reported Missing in China Traced, to Return Tomorrow: Family
Tabrez Akbarali Bana, a resident of Dongri in south Mumbai, was visiting China's Zhejiang province in connection with his jewellery business and was allegedly abducted by local traders over a payment dispute.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Mumbai: An Indian man, who had gone missing in central China during a business visit, has been traced and is expected to return to Mumbai tomorrow, his family members said on Saturday.
Tabrez Akbarali Bana, a resident of Dongri in south Mumbai, was visiting China's Zhejiang province in connection with his jewellery business and was allegedly abducted by local traders over a payment dispute.
Indian authorities in Shanghai on Tuesday had sought details of Bana's whereabouts from the Chinese government.
Bana's father-in-law Jigar Abbas, 53, told PTI that his abduction was a case of mistaken identity as the local businessmen mistook Bana for another person with whom they had a dispute over payments.
Bana had gone missing from a market in Yiwu on March 23.
"It was a case of mistaken identity and Tabrez has been let off by the abductors after he showed them passport details to prove he was not the person they were looking for. This was his first visit to China," Abbas, who runs a stationery shop in Mumbra in the neighbouring Thane district, told PTI today.
Abbas's daughter, Afroz, is married to Bana and the couple have two children.
"I have not spoken to him personally but Bana has contacted my daughter (Afroz) and his father," Abbas said.
He said Bana was supposed to fly out of China yesterday but the flight got cancelled due to some reason.
"It has been a very trying time and we are eagerly waiting to see him. My daughter is distressed. We had decided to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj but she was out of the country. We had also tweeted for help," Abbas said.
Bana's mother-in-law, Shahnaz, told PTI that he was abducted while he was speaking to his wife over phone.
During the conversation, Bana had told Afroz that he had completed his business dealings in China and would return to Mumbai at the earliest, she said.
"His phone was untraceable since March 23 and we tried to make a video call on March 26 but someone snatched the phone before he could speak," she said.
Also Watch
Tabrez Akbarali Bana, a resident of Dongri in south Mumbai, was visiting China's Zhejiang province in connection with his jewellery business and was allegedly abducted by local traders over a payment dispute.
Indian authorities in Shanghai on Tuesday had sought details of Bana's whereabouts from the Chinese government.
Bana's father-in-law Jigar Abbas, 53, told PTI that his abduction was a case of mistaken identity as the local businessmen mistook Bana for another person with whom they had a dispute over payments.
Bana had gone missing from a market in Yiwu on March 23.
"It was a case of mistaken identity and Tabrez has been let off by the abductors after he showed them passport details to prove he was not the person they were looking for. This was his first visit to China," Abbas, who runs a stationery shop in Mumbra in the neighbouring Thane district, told PTI today.
Abbas's daughter, Afroz, is married to Bana and the couple have two children.
"I have not spoken to him personally but Bana has contacted my daughter (Afroz) and his father," Abbas said.
He said Bana was supposed to fly out of China yesterday but the flight got cancelled due to some reason.
"It has been a very trying time and we are eagerly waiting to see him. My daughter is distressed. We had decided to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj but she was out of the country. We had also tweeted for help," Abbas said.
Bana's mother-in-law, Shahnaz, told PTI that he was abducted while he was speaking to his wife over phone.
During the conversation, Bana had told Afroz that he had completed his business dealings in China and would return to Mumbai at the earliest, she said.
"His phone was untraceable since March 23 and we tried to make a video call on March 26 but someone snatched the phone before he could speak," she said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Friday 30 March , 2018 Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone To Tie The Knot With Ranveer Singh By End Of 2018? Find Out Here
- Virat Kohli Thanks Fans For Support After Winning Yet Another Award
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- Baaghi 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani-Starrer Is Weighed Down By A Flawed Script & Misdirection
- Emily Ratajkowski Tapped For Role In New TV Comedy With Superwoman Lilly Singh