Indian Man Sentenced to over 21 Years for Child Pornography in US

Washington: A 30-year-old Indian national has been sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison for producing child pornography. Divesh Valanju had pleaded guilty on April 11 this year.

According to court documents, Valanju met an 11-year old child via two online messaging apps. He lied about his name on the apps and exchanged sexually-explicit images with the child.

On two occasions, Valanju arranged to meet the child at Max Hasse Park in Collier County in Florida. After the victim's parents dropped her off at the park purportedly to meet her friends, Valanju picked the child up, drove her to a motel and filmed sex acts that he performed with the child.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Innocent Images Task Force. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charles Schmitz.