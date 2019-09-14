Indian Man Jailed for 6 Months, to Be Deported from Dubai for Sexually Abusing Minor Boy
The unidentified Indian electrician had hugged the boy from behind and touched him inappropriately in Bur Dubai in June.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Dubai: A 33-year-old Indian man in the UAE has been sentenced to six months in prison and will be deported for sexually abusing a five-year-old boy in a shared villa, a media report said on Saturday.
The unidentified Indian electrician had hugged the boy from behind and touched him inappropriately in Bur Dubai in June, said the victim's 24-year-old Indian uncle.
Dubai Court of First Instances has sentenced the man to six months in prison to be followed by deportation for sexually abusing the boy, the Gulf News reported.
The Indian boy told prosecution that he was playing inside the villa when the accused called him and touched him inappropriately. "My uncle came and pushed him away from me," the boy said.
The uncle testified that his sister asked him to summon children from the villa's ground floor when the victim asked him for more time to play with his siblings.
"I was busy on the phone. But when I got free, I saw the man hugging him from behind and touching him while recording it on his mobile phone," the uncle said.
"I alerted the boy's father and the accused escaped from the villa. We alerted Dubai Police and searched for the defendant until we found him near a mosque," he said.
The Indian man was charged with sexually abusing the boy, the report said.
The verdict will be subject to appeal within 15 days.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Ileana D'Cruz Claims She Sleepwalks, Wakes Up with Bruises
- Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's 2.0 Flops in China But Bollywood Can Avoid the Mistake
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws