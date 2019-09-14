Take the pledge to vote

Indian Man Jailed for 6 Months, to Be Deported from Dubai for Sexually Abusing Minor Boy

The unidentified Indian electrician had hugged the boy from behind and touched him inappropriately in Bur Dubai in June.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Dubai: A 33-year-old Indian man in the UAE has been sentenced to six months in prison and will be deported for sexually abusing a five-year-old boy in a shared villa, a media report said on Saturday.

The unidentified Indian electrician had hugged the boy from behind and touched him inappropriately in Bur Dubai in June, said the victim's 24-year-old Indian uncle.

Dubai Court of First Instances has sentenced the man to six months in prison to be followed by deportation for sexually abusing the boy, the Gulf News reported.

The Indian boy told prosecution that he was playing inside the villa when the accused called him and touched him inappropriately. "My uncle came and pushed him away from me," the boy said.

The uncle testified that his sister asked him to summon children from the villa's ground floor when the victim asked him for more time to play with his siblings.

"I was busy on the phone. But when I got free, I saw the man hugging him from behind and touching him while recording it on his mobile phone," the uncle said.

"I alerted the boy's father and the accused escaped from the villa. We alerted Dubai Police and searched for the defendant until we found him near a mosque," he said.

The Indian man was charged with sexually abusing the boy, the report said.

The verdict will be subject to appeal within 15 days.

