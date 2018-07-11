English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Man Will Finally Cut His Fingernails After 66 Years
Shridhar Chillal, a Guinness World Record holder, has not cut the fingernails on his left hand since 1952 and has the longest fingernails in the world.
Shridhar Chillal, a Guinness World Record holder for the longest nails in the world is all set to cut his nails.
Pune: Shridhar Chillal, an octogenarian from India, will finally perform an ordinary chore that he has not done in the last 66 years - cut his fingernails - the longest in the world.
Chillal, also a Guinness World Record holder, has not cut the fingernails on his left hand since 1952 and has the longest fingernails in the world. But now at age 82, he is finally ready to cut his nails.
The Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Times Square here will host a "nail clipping ceremony" on Wednesday where Chillal's nails will be cut.
It is estimated that the nails have a combined length of 909.6 centimeters. Chillal's longest single nail is his thumbnail, measuring 197.8 centimeters. He had made it to the the Guinness Book of World Records in 2016 for having the 'Longest Fingernails on a Single Hand Ever'.
Chillal, from Pune, had requested that his cut nails be immortalised in a museum. Ripley's has flown Chillal from India to the United States to cut his nails and forever memorialise them in a Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum. Chillal's fingernail exhibit will be officially unveiled at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Times Square, according to a media advisory.
