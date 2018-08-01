English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Man Wins $1 Million in Dubai Duty Free Lottery
Sandeep Menon, who is based in Kuwait, became the 132nd Indian to win $1 million at the raffle since its inception in 1999. Another Indian national, Santhi Bose, who is based in Dubai won a BMW R Nine T Scrambler motorbike.
Image for representation.
Dubai: An Indian national won $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle on Tuesday, officials said.
Sandeep Menon, who is based in Kuwait, became the 132nd Indian to win $1 million at the raffle since its inception in 1999, the Khaleej Times reported.
"I've never won anything in my life, especially not something as huge as this. I am extremely grateful to Dubai Duty Free for this great surprise," Menon said.
Another Indian national, Santhi Bose, who is based in Dubai won a BMW R Nine T Scrambler motorbike.
Dubai-based Egyptian national Hossam Hussein Salman also won a luxury vehicle in the raffle.
According to data from two of the biggest raffle draws in the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket raffle to Dubai Duty Free's Millionaire Draw), Indian nationals prove to be the most lucky.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
