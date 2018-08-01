GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Man Wins $1 Million in Dubai Duty Free Lottery

Sandeep Menon, who is based in Kuwait, became the 132nd Indian to win $1 million at the raffle since its inception in 1999. Another Indian national, Santhi Bose, who is based in Dubai won a BMW R Nine T Scrambler motorbike.

IANS

Updated:August 1, 2018, 7:26 AM IST
Dubai: An Indian national won $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle on Tuesday, officials said.

Sandeep Menon, who is based in Kuwait, became the 132nd Indian to win $1 million at the raffle since its inception in 1999, the Khaleej Times reported.

"I've never won anything in my life, especially not something as huge as this. I am extremely grateful to Dubai Duty Free for this great surprise," Menon said.

Another Indian national, Santhi Bose, who is based in Dubai won a BMW R Nine T Scrambler motorbike.

Dubai-based Egyptian national Hossam Hussein Salman also won a luxury vehicle in the raffle.

According to data from two of the biggest raffle draws in the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket raffle to Dubai Duty Free's Millionaire Draw), Indian nationals prove to be the most lucky.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
