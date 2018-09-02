English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Man's Body Repatriated Four Months After His Death in UAE
Hailing from Madhya Padesh, Yusuf Khan Rashid Khan,50, was found dead on April 12, 2018 in the old workers accommodation in Ajman's Al Rashidiya area and kept in the mortuary since then.
Representative image.
Loading...
Dubai: The body of an Indian man in the UAE has been repatriated after a four month long search for his family in India, according to a media report.
Hailing from Madhya Padesh, Yusuf Khan Rashid Khan,50, was found dead on April 12, 2018 in the old workers accommodation in Ajman's Al Rashidiya area and kept in the mortuary since then.
Death certificate by the Crime Laboratory of Ajman Police revealed that the worker was intoxicated at the time of death and said to have committed suicide.The deceased did not have any document except a copy of his visit visa, making it impossible to trace his next of kin, the Khaleej Times reported.
As none came forward to claim the body for weeks, the police apprised the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai, and the Indian Association in Ajman on July 4, it said.
Roop Sidhu, General Secretary of the Indian Association, said that they could not find anyone from Khan's family in the first address of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh that was given by the Consulate.
The news of his death was even announced at a local mosque in Ujjain; however, no one came forward, Sidhu was quoted as saying in the report.
Later, the Indian Consulate in Dubai pulled out Khan's passport application where another address was mentioned.
"The second address was in a place called Nagda, 59km away from Ujjain. Finally, Nagda Police helped me to reach to his family. The police traced them in two hours. They alerted the family about Khan's death," the reported quoted Sidhu as saying.
He said that the family was completely unaware of Khan's death.
They thought he (Khan) had gone to the Gulf to look out for a job," Sidhu said, adding that to the shock of the Indian officials, the family refused to take responsibility of the body as they are from an extremely poor background.
However, the Indian Consulate agreed to pay for all expenses incurred in his repatriation and accordingly the body left from Dubai on August 23 to reach Ujjain the next day.
Hailing from Madhya Padesh, Yusuf Khan Rashid Khan,50, was found dead on April 12, 2018 in the old workers accommodation in Ajman's Al Rashidiya area and kept in the mortuary since then.
Death certificate by the Crime Laboratory of Ajman Police revealed that the worker was intoxicated at the time of death and said to have committed suicide.The deceased did not have any document except a copy of his visit visa, making it impossible to trace his next of kin, the Khaleej Times reported.
As none came forward to claim the body for weeks, the police apprised the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai, and the Indian Association in Ajman on July 4, it said.
Roop Sidhu, General Secretary of the Indian Association, said that they could not find anyone from Khan's family in the first address of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh that was given by the Consulate.
The news of his death was even announced at a local mosque in Ujjain; however, no one came forward, Sidhu was quoted as saying in the report.
Later, the Indian Consulate in Dubai pulled out Khan's passport application where another address was mentioned.
"The second address was in a place called Nagda, 59km away from Ujjain. Finally, Nagda Police helped me to reach to his family. The police traced them in two hours. They alerted the family about Khan's death," the reported quoted Sidhu as saying.
He said that the family was completely unaware of Khan's death.
They thought he (Khan) had gone to the Gulf to look out for a job," Sidhu said, adding that to the shock of the Indian officials, the family refused to take responsibility of the body as they are from an extremely poor background.
However, the Indian Consulate agreed to pay for all expenses incurred in his repatriation and accordingly the body left from Dubai on August 23 to reach Ujjain the next day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Open: Roger Federer Out-maneuvers Nick Kyrgios as Kerber, Zverev Fall
- Franklin Funeral Bishop Apologises to Singer Ariana Grande for Touching Her Inappropriately
- The Tippling Point | When Alcohol Became a Tool of Democracy During This Great Revolution
- Stree Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor Star in One of The Most Original Films of 2018
- Amitabh Bachchan Pens an Emotional Poem for Daughter Shweta, Granddaughter Navya
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...