Indian Maritime University Chennai Recruitment 2018: 74 Faculty Posts, Apply from August 1

The detailed notification regarding the same is expected to be made available soon on the official website of Indian Maritime University (IMU), Chennai.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 28, 2018, 6:05 PM IST
Indian Maritime University Chennai Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 74 vacancies for the recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has been released in this week's edition of Employment News. The detailed notification regarding the same is expected to be made available soon on the official website of Indian Maritime University (IMU), Chennai - imu.edu.in.

As per the notification in employment news the application process for the recruitment for the above mentioned posts is scheduled to be carried out from 1st August 2018 to 31st August 2018.

IMU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 74

Associate Professor: 31
Marine Engineering - 10
Nautical Science - 11
Naval Architecture - 1
Dredging and Harbour Engineering - 1
Electrical Engineering - 2
Mechanical Engineering - 4
Logistics & Supply Chain Management/ Port & Shipping Management - 2
Assistant Professor: 27
Marine Engineering - 9
Nautical Science - 3
Ocean Engineering - 1
Mechanical Engineering - 9
Electrical Engineering - 2
Electronics and Communications - 3
Professor: 16
Marine Engineering - 7
Nautical Science - 7
Naval Architecture - 1
Mechanical Engineering - 1

Age Limit:
Professor and Associate Professor Posts – The age of the applicants should not be more than 60 years.
Assistant Professor Posts - The age of the applicants should not be more than 50 years.

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application Form – 1st August 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application Form – 31st August 2018

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
