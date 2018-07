Indian Maritime University Chennai Recruitment 2018: 74 Faculty Posts, Apply from August 1

Indian Maritime University Chennai Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 74 vacancies for the recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has been released in this week's edition of Employment News. The detailed notification regarding the same is expected to be made available soon on the official website of Indian Maritime University (IMU), Chennai - imu.edu.in As per the notification in employment news the application process for the recruitment for the above mentioned posts is scheduled to be carried out from 1st August 2018 to 31st August 2018.Associate Professor: 31Marine Engineering - 10Nautical Science - 11Naval Architecture - 1Dredging and Harbour Engineering - 1Electrical Engineering - 2Mechanical Engineering - 4Logistics & Supply Chain Management/ Port & Shipping Management - 2Assistant Professor: 27Marine Engineering - 9Nautical Science - 3Ocean Engineering - 1Mechanical Engineering - 9Electrical Engineering - 2Electronics and Communications - 3Professor: 16Marine Engineering - 7Nautical Science - 7Naval Architecture - 1Mechanical Engineering - 1Professor and Associate Professor Posts – The age of the applicants should not be more than 60 years.Assistant Professor Posts - The age of the applicants should not be more than 50 years.Start date of submission of Online Application Form – 1st August 2018Last date of submission of Online Application Form – 31st August 2018