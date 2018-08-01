GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Indian Maritime University Chennai Recruitment 2018 begins today for 74 Faculty Posts, Apply before 30th August 2018

Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 74 vacancies for the recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 1, 2018, 1:24 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Indian Maritime University Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 74 vacancies for the recruitment of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various schools under direct recruitment has begun today on the official website of Indian Maritime University, Chennai - imu.edu.in soon. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th August 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:

How to apply for IMU, Chennai Recruitment?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.imu.edu.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Direct Recruitment Notification for the post of Professor/ Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor’ on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Basic Registration’
Step 4 – Click on ‘New Candidate’
Step 5 – Fill the form with required information and submit
Step 6 – Download the application form for further reference

Direct Link - https://imufr.onlineregistrationform.org/IMUCRT/LoginAction_registerCandidate.action

IMU Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 74

Associate Professor: 31
Marine Engineering - 10
Nautical Science - 11
Naval Architecture - 1
Dredging and Harbour Engineering - 1
Electrical Engineering - 2
Mechanical Engineering - 4
Logistics & Supply Chain Management/ Port & Shipping Management - 2
Assistant Professor: 27
Marine Engineering - 9
Nautical Science - 3
Ocean Engineering - 1
Mechanical Engineering - 9
Electrical Engineering - 2
Electronics and Communications - 3
Professor: 16
Marine Engineering - 7
Nautical Science - 7
Naval Architecture - 1
Mechanical Engineering - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.imu.edu.in/index.php?prod_id=130

Age Limit:

Professor and Associate Professor Posts – The age of the applicants should not be more than 60 years.

Assistant Professor Posts - The age of the applicants should not be more than 50 years.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of Online Application Form – 1st August 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application Form – 30th August 2018

