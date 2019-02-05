LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Indian Media Barred from Conference Addressed by Pakistan Foreign Minister in UK Parliament

India had registered strong opposition over Qureshi being allowed to address such a meeting within the British Parliament complex.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
Indian Media Barred from Conference Addressed by Pakistan Foreign Minister in UK Parliament
Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (Credits: Reuters)
London: The Indian media was not allowed entry into a global conference, which was projected as an 'open' event, addressed by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a committee room in the UK House of Commons complex on Monday.

The International Conference on Kashmir was billed as an event to express "solidarity" with the people of Kashmir.

Chaired by Rehman Chishti, a Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-born Conservative Party MP, the event was organised by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Pakistan.

There was restricted access allowed into what had been projected as an open conference.

India had registered strong opposition over Qureshi being allowed to address such a meeting within the British Parliament complex.

The event was attended by Pakistani-origin British MPs and peers, including Khalid Mahmood and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi. British Sikh Labour Party MP, Tan Dhesi, was among the few Indian-origin parliamentarians seen entering the room.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said that India has "strongly" taken up the issue with the UK and hopes "they do understand our objections to proposed conference and take appropriate action".

In response, the UK government had said Qureshi was not an official guest as he was on a private visit to Britain.

"The UK's longstanding position is that it is for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the situation in Kashmir, taking into account the Kashmiri people's wishes. Members of Parliament are independent of the government; it is for individual members to decide who they meet and for what purpose," a Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) source said in reference to the controversial meeting.

The UK event coincided with the "Kashmir Solidarity Day", observed by Pakistan on February 5. A rally is planned at Parliament Square by separatist groups on Tuesday, with UK-based Kashmiri Hindu outfits planning a counter-protest.

"UK Hindus strongly oppose this rally as it is dangerous and threatens the measures to rehabilitate Kashmiri Hindus back to their homeland," said the Indo-European Kashmir Forum, an umbrella body representing Indian community groups.

