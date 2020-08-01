Indian Media Constantly Evolving, Will Reach Its Optimum Level: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Indian media is constantly evolving and the best of it is yet to come.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-week long online refresher course on 'Role of Journalism, Media, and Cinema for Nation and Generation Building', Singh underlined the need for media to remain both critical and credible as criticism with credibility is the touchstone.

Referring to the old dictum of 'Report is sacred, comment is privilege', Singh said the sudden explosion of media scenario, particularly of TV channels in India has somewhat taken a toll on this time-tested principle.

Indian media is constantly evolving and the best of media is yet to come... It will ultimately reach its optimum level, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Singh said though media is evolving in India for a century, the pace of evolution has increased in the last two decades and evolution is both vertical and horizontal acquiring a multi-faceted form.

Referring to the role of electronic and social media, Singh observed that incidentally every news is thrown up as breaking news and often the breaking news is accompanied by an interrogation report and quite often a judgement too - all served in a single package.

He said it will take few more years for Indian media to evolve to optimum levels where it would determine its priorities and ultimate bottom lines.

Talking about the foreign media, the minister said they have had a longer period of evolution and cited the example of coronavirus pandemic.

In the news bulletins of TV channels of certain European countries though afflicted with coronavirus on a much bigger scale, the news about corona is just one of the many news, whereas on Indian TV channels we were being served 24X7 with corona news, till it was taken over by an unfortunate incident involving a cine actor, he said.