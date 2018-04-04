Indian Military Academy Recruitment 2018: 6 Associate/Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Before 21st April

Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 6 vacancies for the posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor on contract basis has been released by IMA Dehradun, Army Cadet College Wing.The notification was released in employment news dated 31st March 2018. Interested and the eligible candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 21 April 2018 by sending their application on a plain paper mentioning their name, Date of Birth, Father's name, Aadhaar Card Number, Postal Address, Qualification, Teaching Experience, Mobile number and Email Id, to SO-1 (Edn), ACC Wing, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun-248007.Associate Professor - 3Assistant Professor - 3The academic qualification of the applicant must be as per UGC norms.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years.The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years.Rs.40,000 per monthRs.31,500 per monthThe selection of shortlisted candidates will be based on the interview.