Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Mission in Kuwait Working to Facilitate Return of Woman 'Trapped' by Agents

The assurance was given by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in response to a call for help on Twitter.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Mission in Kuwait Working to Facilitate Return of Woman 'Trapped' by Agents
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian mission in Kuwait is working to facilitate the return of an Indian woman "trapped" there because of placement agents and has safely accommodated her at a female shelter home.

This assurance was given by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in response to a call for help on Twitter.

"@DrSJaishankar Hon'ble sir, look into the matter of RAJI john Stephen female trapped in Kuwait, she belongs to Gurdaspur (Punjab) because of agents, she (was) molested there. Her family approached me. Hope and wish for action to bring her back home," the Twitter user said.

Raji John has been safely accommodated in the female shelter by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, Jaishankar said.

"We are working with the local authorities to facilitate her return home," he said.

In another call for help, a person requested Jaishankar to facilitate the return of the mortal remains of Indian woman killed in an accident in Phuket.

"Our Embassy @IndiainThailand is in touch with the bereaved family and is providing all assistance in this difficult time," the minister said. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram