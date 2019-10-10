Indian Mission in Kuwait Working to Facilitate Return of Woman 'Trapped' by Agents

New Delhi: The Indian mission in Kuwait is working to facilitate the return of an Indian woman "trapped" there because of placement agents and has safely accommodated her at a female shelter home.

This assurance was given by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in response to a call for help on Twitter.

"@DrSJaishankar Hon'ble sir, look into the matter of RAJI john Stephen female trapped in Kuwait, she belongs to Gurdaspur (Punjab) because of agents, she (was) molested there. Her family approached me. Hope and wish for action to bring her back home," the Twitter user said.

Ms. Raji John has been safely accommodated in the female shelter by our Embassy @indembkwt. We are working with the local authorities to facilitate her return home. https://t.co/J7XIB3qJnH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 10, 2019

Raji John has been safely accommodated in the female shelter by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, Jaishankar said.

"We are working with the local authorities to facilitate her return home," he said.

In another call for help, a person requested Jaishankar to facilitate the return of the mortal remains of Indian woman killed in an accident in Phuket.

"Our Embassy @IndiainThailand is in touch with the bereaved family and is providing all assistance in this difficult time," the minister said. ​

