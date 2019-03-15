English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Mission in New Zealand Offers Support After Mosque Shootings
Expressing shock over the incident, the mission tweeted two contact numbers 021803899 and 021850033 for providing assistance.
Armed Offenders Squad push back members of the public following a shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday. (Reuters)
Loading...
Wellington: India's High Commission in New Zealand on Friday said that any Indian national affected by the attacks on two Christchurch mosques can contact the mission for assistance.
At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what appeared to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country.
Expressing shock over the incident, the mission tweeted two contact numbers 021803899 and 021850033 for providing assistance.
"We are shocked to hear about the shooting in Christchurch. Any Indians needing assistance should contact us at 021803899 or 021850033," the Twitter account of the Indian High Commission in New Zealand said.
"Our prayers go out to everyone who is affected. Help us spread the word. Stay safe!!" it said.
There was no immediate reports of any Indian affected in the incident.
Approximately 200,000 Indian and Indian-origin people live in New Zealand. There are over 30,000 Indian students in the country, according to the Indian High Commission's data on its website.
At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what appeared to be the worst attack on Muslims in a western country.
Expressing shock over the incident, the mission tweeted two contact numbers 021803899 and 021850033 for providing assistance.
"We are shocked to hear about the shooting in Christchurch. Any Indians needing assistance should contact us at 021803899 or 021850033," the Twitter account of the Indian High Commission in New Zealand said.
"Our prayers go out to everyone who is affected. Help us spread the word. Stay safe!!" it said.
There was no immediate reports of any Indian affected in the incident.
Approximately 200,000 Indian and Indian-origin people live in New Zealand. There are over 30,000 Indian students in the country, according to the Indian High Commission's data on its website.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Shooting: Global Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
- Superwoman Lilly Singh Becomes First Indian Woman to Host Late Night Show
- Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel ABS
- Students Across India Skip School in Support of Global Protest Demanding Climate Change Action
- Sreesanth: From Royals Career to Outcast - A Timeline
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results