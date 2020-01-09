'Indian MPs Should Also be Allowed in Kashmir': AAP Leader Sanjay Singh on Envoys' Visit
The envoys of 15 countries arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the first by diplomats since August last year, when the erstwhile state's special status was revoked.
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
New Delhi: In the backdrop of a foreign envoys' visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday said Indian MPs, who wished to visit the region, should also be allowed to go there.
The envoys of 15 countries, including United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the first by diplomats since August last year, when the erstwhile state's special status was revoked and it was split into two Union territories.
Singh said Indian MPs, who wished to visit Kashmir, should also be allowed to go there.
