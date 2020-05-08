INDIA

Indian Museum in Kolkata Sealed after CISF Personnel Dies of Covid-19

Thirty-three CISF personnel deployed at the gallery's security unit have been asked to self-quarantine, Indian Museum director A D Choudhury told PTI.

  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 8:22 PM IST
The Indian Museum in Kolkata was sealed on Friday after a CISF officer posted there succumbed to COVID-19, an official said.

The museum is closed since March 14. "... After a report of a CISF jawan testing coronavirus positive, these security personnel have been quarantined," the director said.

The entire museum premises and the security quarters are being sanitised and the staffers have been asked not to come to the office for the time being, he said.

