Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Man Becomes 1st Offender Under Singapore's Revised Penal Code for Insulting Modesty of Two

The prosecutor said that Muthu Murugesan, 34, might face additional charges for his offence. He was offered SGD10,000 bail and has to return to court next month.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Man Becomes 1st Offender Under Singapore's Revised Penal Code for Insulting Modesty of Two
Representative image.

Singapore: An Indian national was charged on Tuesday with insulting the modesty of two people by removing his pants and stroking himself, the first to be charged under the revised penal code that kicked in on January 1 2020.

Muthu Murugesan, 34, was charged with one count of insulting the modesty of two people under Section 377BA of the penal code.

He is accused of removing his pants and stroking himself, intending that this act would be seen by two people, whose identities are protected by gag order. The charge sheets did not state the victims' genders, Channel News Asia reported.

The incident occurred about 10.20pm on January 19 in an area with swings at 72 Palawan Beach Walk in Sentosa, Singapore's most popular resort island, the court heard.

The prosecutor said that Muthu might face additional similar charges. He was offered SGD10,000 bail and has to return to court next month.

Muthu is among the first to be charged with this new offence that kicked in on January 1 2020. Under 377BA, anyone who utters any word, makes any sound or gesture or exhibits any object intending to insult the modesty of any person will face a maximum jail term of one year, a fine, or both.

Previously, only women could have their modesty insulted, under Section 509, which has been repealed. The penalties were the same as those for section 377BA.

The new offences are part of several additions and changes to the penal code that came into effect on January 1 this year and include offences for voyeurism and cyber flashing, said the report.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram