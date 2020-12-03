News18 Logo

india

Indian National Died of Unfortunate Workplace Accident, Says Singapore Coroner

Ramakrishnan Ravichandran stepped on a gypsum board, which gave way as it was not meant to support a man's weight, the court heard.

A 30-year-old Indian national, who fell to his death at a construction site in Singapore last year, stepped on a fragile surface hidden by concrete dust, causing the unfortunate workplace accident, a coroner court ruled on Thursday. Ramakrishnan Ravichandran stepped on a gypsum board, which gave way as it was not meant to support a man's weight, the court heard.

During an inquiry into his death on November 14 last year, Coroner Prem Raj said that Ramakrishnan died of multiple injuries, including a fractured skull. His death was an "unfortunate workplace accident", The Straits Times reported quoting the coroner.

According to the United States-based Gypsum Association's website, such a board is commonly known as the drywall and is used for wall, ceiling and partition systems. Ramakrishnan, who was wearing a safety helmet, plummeted about 5m to the basement and was found lying face down on the ground. He was pronounced dead at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.


