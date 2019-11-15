Indian National from Ayodhya Arrested for Attempting to Rape Girl in Nepal
Representative image.
Kathmandu: An Indian national was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a girl in Nepal's Dhading district, police said here on Friday.
The 30-year-old accused, a resident of Ayodhya town in Uttar Pradesh, was on a business trip to Dhading, police said. The man deals in clothes, they said.
The man was arrested from Gajuri area of Dhading for attempting to rape a 21-year-old Nepali girl, police said.
In another incident, a Nepali man was arrested from Kailali district for illegally possessing Indian currency.
Acting on a tip-off, police carried a search on the house of Motiram Jaishi and seized Indian currency worth Rs 1.25 million from a plastic bucket buried in his garden.
As per preliminary investigations, the man fled India after stealing the money, police said, without revealing any further detail.
