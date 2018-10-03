English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian National in Singapore Faces Jail, Caning For Trying to Extort Rs 2.65 Crore from Bank Executive
35-year-old Nagarajan Balajee faces a jail term of between two and five years and caning under a charge of "attempting to commit extortion."
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Singapore: A 35-year-old Indian national, who tried to extort half-a-million Singapore dollars from Standard Chartered Bank, was charged in court here.
Nagarajan Balajee faces a jail term of between two and five years and caning under a charge of "attempting to commit extortion," The Straits Times reported Wednesday.
According to court documents, Balajee had allegedly threatened to publish a defamatory libel concerning Aalishaan Zaidi, 47, the global head of digital banking at Standard Chartered Bank, unless he paid SGD 500,000 (Rs 2.65 crore).
Zaidi was one of a few bank employees who received the threatening e-mails sent anonymously. He made the police report on the bank's behalf.
Balajee was arrested on September 30 along Kovan Road in suburbun Singapore. Several laptops and mobile phones were seized from him in connection with the case, the police said.
The bank had made a police report last Thursday about how it had been threatened with a leakage of confidential information.
Balajee is believed to have used multiple fictitious e-mail accounts to deliver the threats to the bank anonymously, according to The Straits Times.
Preliminary investigations by the police also found that he might have used overseas registered mobile lines and virtual private network (VPN) services to mask his identity, to evade detection. VPNs allow unauthorised content from overseas to be accessed by users.
Balajee is currently out on SGD 20,000 bail and will be back in court on October 30.
Nagarajan Balajee faces a jail term of between two and five years and caning under a charge of "attempting to commit extortion," The Straits Times reported Wednesday.
According to court documents, Balajee had allegedly threatened to publish a defamatory libel concerning Aalishaan Zaidi, 47, the global head of digital banking at Standard Chartered Bank, unless he paid SGD 500,000 (Rs 2.65 crore).
Zaidi was one of a few bank employees who received the threatening e-mails sent anonymously. He made the police report on the bank's behalf.
Balajee was arrested on September 30 along Kovan Road in suburbun Singapore. Several laptops and mobile phones were seized from him in connection with the case, the police said.
The bank had made a police report last Thursday about how it had been threatened with a leakage of confidential information.
Balajee is believed to have used multiple fictitious e-mail accounts to deliver the threats to the bank anonymously, according to The Straits Times.
Preliminary investigations by the police also found that he might have used overseas registered mobile lines and virtual private network (VPN) services to mask his identity, to evade detection. VPNs allow unauthorised content from overseas to be accessed by users.
Balajee is currently out on SGD 20,000 bail and will be back in court on October 30.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistani Fan Rizla Rehan Humbled by Ravi Shastri’s Gesture
- An Artist Got Trolled and Branded 'Anti-National' After He Created a Poster of 'Menstruating' Durga
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...