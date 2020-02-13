Indian National Infected with Coronavirus in UAE is Now Stable, Says Embassy

Dubai: An Indian expatriate found to be infected with coronavirus in the UAE on February 10 is in a stable condition, the Indian Embassy told Gulf News.

“The Indian is a 36-year-old male,” an embassy official said, adding “he a resident of the UAE”.

However, the official did not say if the man had any travel history to China and also refused to divulge which state he hailed from.

On February 10, the Ministry of Health said the Indian national was found infected with coronavirus in the latest such case in the UAE. “The Indian national had interacted with a recently diagnosed person,” the ministry had said in a statement.

"All reported cases are in stable condition, except for one case, who is being put under close observation by a team of senior consultants at the Intensive Care Unit," added the statement.

The man is among the eight cases of coronavirus detected in the UAE so far. Others include six Chinese nationals and one from Philippines.

Earlier this week, the UAE announced that one of the infected patients, a 73-year-old Chinese national, Liu Yujia, had recovered.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.