Indian National Infected with Coronavirus in UAE is Now Stable, Says Embassy
An official of the embassy, however, did not say if the man had any travel history to China and also refused to divulge which state he hailed from.
Representative image (Reuters)
Dubai: An Indian expatriate found to be infected with coronavirus in the UAE on February 10 is in a stable condition, the Indian Embassy told Gulf News.
“The Indian is a 36-year-old male,” an embassy official said, adding “he a resident of the UAE”.
However, the official did not say if the man had any travel history to China and also refused to divulge which state he hailed from.
On February 10, the Ministry of Health said the Indian national was found infected with coronavirus in the latest such case in the UAE. “The Indian national had interacted with a recently diagnosed person,” the ministry had said in a statement.
"All reported cases are in stable condition, except for one case, who is being put under close observation by a team of senior consultants at the Intensive Care Unit," added the statement.
The man is among the eight cases of coronavirus detected in the UAE so far. Others include six Chinese nationals and one from Philippines.
Earlier this week, the UAE announced that one of the infected patients, a 73-year-old Chinese national, Liu Yujia, had recovered.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Asks Meaning of a Word in Vows During His Wedding to Hailey Baldwin
- ISL 2019-20: FC Goa Fans Miffed as Club Bans Posters and Banners in Stadium
- Windows 7 PCs Not Shutting Down? Here's How You Can Solve the Bug
- Gokulam Kerala FC's Kashmina Devi Eyes Her Second Indian Women's League Trophy
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108-Megapixel Camera And 100X Zoom Could be Magical