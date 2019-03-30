Indian Man Stabbed to Death in Munich, Sushma Swaraj Offers Assistance

An Indian man died and his wife sustained injuries after they were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich in Germany, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday."Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant's brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Swaraj tweeted.The external affairs minister said she has asked Indian mission in Munich to take care of the couple's two children.Further details of the incident and the couple were not immediately known. Meanwhile, asked by a Twitter user why she, the "most sensible" BJP leader, had added the 'chowkidar' prefix to her name on the microblogging site, Swaraj tweeted, "Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad."Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the "Main Bhi Chowkidar" (I too am a watchman) campaign to blunt the Congress's "Chowkidar Chor Hai" (the watchman is a thief) jibe at him.