Indian National with Covid-19 Found Dead in Singapore

The deceased, whose name was not revealed by the authorities, was found dead at the staircase landing at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital here and subsequently died of injuries, the police said.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
(Image for representation)

Singapore: A 46-year-old Indian national, who was a confirmed case of COVID-19, was found dead here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, whose name was not revealed by the authorities, was found dead at the staircase landing at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital here and subsequently died of injuries, the police said.

Police said it did not suspect any foul play and are investigating the case.

The Indian High Commission here said it was awaiting details on the exact circumstances under which the Indian national died.

"We await further information about the circumstances surrounding the death from the police after coroner's (inquiry) is complete," the embassy told PTI in an email.

According to the Singapore's health ministry, the man was a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The Ministry of Manpower said the deceased worked as a construction worker and lived in a factory-converted dormitory operated by his employer.

"It (the dorm) was last inspected on Apr 12, 2020. At the time, it housed nine workers (including the deceased), less than the approved capacity for factory-converted dormitories," said the ministry.

"The dormitory was found to be in an acceptable condition, including cleanliness and ventilation," it added.

Meanwhile, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo spoke to workers at the dormitory where the deceased had lived.

The ministers visited and spoke to the man's roommates on Thursday afternoon to understand their concerns.

Singapore has so far recorded a total of 11,178 coronavirus infections with twelve deaths.

