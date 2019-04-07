English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's INS 'Kolkata', 'Shakti' to Take Part in Chinese Navy's 70th Anniversary Celebrations
The two ships are scheduled to visit Chinese port of Qingdao from April 21 to 26 to participate in an International Fleet Review to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army Navy.
File image of INS Kolkata.
Beijing: Two Indian naval ships — INS 'Kolkata' and 'Shakti' — would take part in the Chinese Navy's 70th anniversary of celebrations later this month.
The two ships are scheduled to visit Chinese port of Qingdao from April 21 to 26 to participate in an International Fleet Review to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, an Indian Embassy press release said here on Sunday.
During the visit, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri long with the Commanding Officer of INS Kolkata, Captain Aditya Hara, will host an on-board reception for the public.
INS Kolkata is the lead ship of the Kolkata-class stealth guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy. It lists of armaments reportedly included Brahmos supersonic anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles.
INS Shakti is tanker and supply ship.
The PLA Navy which is fast expanding its fleet including the aircraft carriers as China intensified efforts to increase global presence and influence plans to have grand celebrations to commemorate the event.
China's defence spokesman Col Wu Qian told the media on March 28 that over 60 countries would join the commemorative event for the PLA Navy's 70th founding anniversary on April 23.
It will include various activities, including high-level symposiums, an international fleet inspection, joint military music display, cultural and sports exchanges, among others.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
