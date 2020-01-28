Take the pledge to vote

Indian Navy Admit Card 2020 Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in, How to Check

The Indian Navy Recruit Admit Card 2020 was published by the Indian Navy on its official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 28, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
Indian Navy Admit Card 2020 Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in, How to Check
Indian Navy personnel display their skills.

Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 | The Indian Navy has released Indian Navy Recruit 2020 admit card on January 28, Tuesday. The Indian Navy Recruit Admit Card 2020 was published by the Indian Navy on its official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The admit cards were released for the posts of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Matric Recruit. Aspirants, who had gone through the application process and are preparing for the examination, can visit the official website to download the same.

Candidates can download INET Admit Card 2020 till February 8.

Indian Navy Admit Card 2020: Steps to download

Aspirants can follow the steps to download their admit cards.

Step 1: Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Look for login option on the top right of the scree

Step 3: Enter registration number and roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download Indian Navy Recruit 2020 Admit Card and keep a printout for future use

The Indian Navy is a well-balanced and cohesive three-dimensional force, capable of operating above, on and under the surface of the oceans, efficiently safeguarding our national interests.

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) exercises operational and administrative control of the Indian Navy from the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Navy). He is assisted by the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) and three other Principal Staff Officers, namely the Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (DCNS), the Chief of Personnel (COP) and the Chief of Material (COM).

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
