Indian Navy Day 2020: Best Indian Navy ships

The Indian Navy Day is marked on December 4. The day is observed to commemorate the Indian Navy’s Operation Trident during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. The attack on the Karachi harbour was launched by the Indian Navy. The day recognises and celebrates the valiant efforts and role of Indian Navy in safeguarding the country's marine borders.

To mark the occasion, let’s look at some of the most powerful weapons Indian Navy is proud of:

INS Mysore

INS Mysore was commissioned into Indian Navy as part of the formidable Western Fleet on August 29, 1957. She made outstanding contributions during the Western Fleet Operations. The ship's adage was ‘Na bibheti kadachana’ (never be afraid).

INS Vikrant

Also known as Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 1, the INS Vikrant is the first aircraft carrier to be built in India. The name Vikrant means "courageous" and the motto of the ship is Jayema Sam Yudhi Sprdhah, meaning, "I defeat those who fight against me".

INS Chakra

India's sole nuclear attack submarine is leased from Russia. The 12,000-tonne submarine can travel at speeds of over 30 knots. The INS Chakra has an unlimited range and can neutralize enemy warships.

INS Arihant

India's first and only nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine has the ability to serve nuclear warheads from land, air, and sea. The INS Arihant ensures nuclear deterrence is followed against India's nuclear-armed neighbours.

INS Vikramaditya

Vikramaditya means Brave as the Sun. It entered into service in 2013 and is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier. The mighty 45,000-tonne aircraft carrier is the flagship of the Indian Navy. INS Vikramaditya can deploy over 30 aircraft and is armed with powerful sensors, command and control facilities. The carrier supplies the country with a very powerful power-projection tool.