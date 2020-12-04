Indian Navy Day 2020: When and Why Is it Celebrated

Indian Navy Day is observed on December 4 to recognise the role of India's naval force. The Indian Navy Day commemorates Operation Trident, launched by the Indian Navy during the India-Pakistan war in 1971 to attack the Karachi Harbour. On this day, the attack on Karachi harbour played the chief architect in the Indian Armed Forces’ victory over Pakistan. Operation Trident was conducted on the Pakistan Naval Headquarters in Karachi on the intervening night of December 4 and 5. The attack wrecked their fuel storage tanks including fleet tanker PNS Dacca, sank four of Pakistan’s major boats and killed 500 of their Navy personnel.

For the first time during an India-Pakistan war, an anti-ship missile was used to attack the Pakistani ship. Operation Python was launched three days after Operation Trident. No Indian sailors were killed in either of the attacks.

Many Navy personnel were esteemed with gallantry accolades for the operation. The principal objective of the Indian Navy is to protect maritime borders and serve in developing the country's bilateral associations by conducting humanitarian missions and goodwill visits in the hour of need. Each year, Navy Day identifies the courage and deeds of India's naval force.

Various events are planned by the Indian Navy on Navy Day. These are organised to encourage and raise awareness among citizens with the help of mass contact programmes. However, owing to the Covid-19 restrictions this year, the outreach has converted to virtual. Some activities include a 360-degree Virtual Reality Tour of INS Vikramaditya. Viewers will be able to scout the flight deck and other areas using smartphones while watching the video. This year a virtual tour for visitors, especially school children has been organized for those onboard the naval destroyer INS Mysore. The viewer will be able to experience a virtual walk around the warship’s classified areas with briefings by the personnel.

This year, the theme of Navy Day is "Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible & Cohesive".