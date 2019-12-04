Take the pledge to vote

Navy Day: PM Modi Greets Personnel, Says 'Their Service, Sacrifice Makes India Safer'

Navy Day is celebrated to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war on this day in 1971 by the Indian Navy.

Updated:December 4, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
Navy Day: PM Modi Greets Personnel, Says 'Their Service, Sacrifice Makes India Safer'
Indian Navy personnel display their skills.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Navy personnel on Navy Day, saying their service and sacrifice has made India safer.

"On Navy Day, we salute our courageous Navy personnel. Their valuable service and sacrifice have made our nation stronger and safer," Modi tweeted.

He also posted a short video on Indian Naval history.

Navy Day is celebrated to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war on this day in 1971 by the Indian Navy.

