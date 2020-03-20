Indian Navy INET 2020 Results Declared at joinindiannavy.com, Direct Link

Indian Navy announced the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) Result 2020 on Thursday. The results for Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) were released on the official site of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.com

All the candidates can check their result by clicking on the direct link.

The Indian Navy also released the result of the Matric Recruits (MR) exam for October 2020 batch. The same can be downloaded along with the Indian Navy AA/SSR results 2020.

How to download Indian Navy INET Result 2020

In order to download the Indian Navy INET Result 2020, candidates need to follow the few easy steps given below

Step 1: Go to the official site of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.com

Step 2: Go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage

Step 3: Select the ‘INET Results for AA/SSR Aug 2020 and MR Oct 2020 Batches uploaded’ flyer

Step 4: Fill in your login details and press ‘Submit’

Step 5: A new page will appear with your marks

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference

The INET 2020 examination was conducted on February 4 earlier this year at various centres across the country. Candidates, who qualify the exam will be able to enlist for the Short Service Commission Officers course at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kerala. There are 144 vacant posts for the same.

On the other hand, the Matric Recruits will be given 14 weeks of basic training at INS Chilka. The MRs will join in the posts of steward, chef or sanitary hygienist.

