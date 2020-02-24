Indian Navy Matric Recruitment Result 2020 Announced, Check Merit List at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy MR Result 2020 | The Indian Navy has released the result of matric recruitment (MR) exam for sailor posts. The result of MR 04/2020 batch has been announced on the official website. The merit list for hygienist, steward, and chef can be checked and downloaded from the website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

A merit list of 225 candidates has been released for sailor MR (chef), whereas the sailor MR (steward) Merit List includes names of 149 candidates. The Merit List sailor MR (hygienist) has names of 105 candidates. As mentioned on the official website, all the qualified candidates “will have to undergo 14 weeks basic training at INS Chilka followed by professional training in the allotted trade in various naval training establishments”. The branch or the trade will be allocated to the candidates later as per the requirement of service.

Indian Navy MR result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘current events’ section available on the home page

Step 3: Select ‘Merit List For MR 04/2020 Batch’ link

Step 4: Open the PDF of Merit List of MR chef, steward and hygienist on the given link

Step 5: Download the MR Merit List and save it for future reference

Indian Navy MR result 2020: Direct Links

MR (chef): https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/event_attachments/meritlist_chef_april2020.pdf

MR (steward): https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/event_attachments/meritlist_steward042020.pdf

MR (hygienist): https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/event_attachments/hygienist.pdf

To apply for MR (chef, steward and sanitary hygienist), a candidate has to be Class 10 pass from an educational board recognized by central/state government.

