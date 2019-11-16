Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Indian Navy MIG Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Goa Airport, Pilots Eject Safely

The Indian Navy along with the district administration officials are in the process of locating the wreckage near Verna plateau in South Goa district.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
An Indian navy MIG aircraft crashes near Goa's Dabolim International Airport.
An Indian navy MIG aircraft crashes near Goa's Dabolim International Airport.

Panaji: An Indian Navy MIG trainer plane crashed on Saturday a short distance from the Dabolim international airport, a senior defence official said.

The plane crashed shortly after take-off.

"The pilots ejected from the plane before it crashed and are safe," Indian Navy Flag Officer, Goa, Rear Admiral Philipose George Pynumootil. The officer said the aircraft was on a regular training sortie when the incident happened.



The aircraft is attached to INS Hansa located near Dabolim in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies)

