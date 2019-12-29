Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Navy Plans to Build 24 Submarines, Six of Them Nuclear Attack Subs

In its report tabled this month before a parliamentary panel, the Navy stated there are presently 15 conventional submarines and two nuclear submarines in its fleet.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 10:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Navy Plans to Build 24 Submarines, Six of Them Nuclear Attack Subs
Representative Image.

New Delhi: To strengthen its underwater fleet, the Indian Navy plans to build 24 submarines, including six nuclear attack submarines, a parliamentary panel was told.

The Navy also told the panel that Medium Refit Life Certification (MRLC) of submarine Sindhuraj has been held up since the Russian side has not been able to submit bank guarantees and integrity pact due to sanctions imposed by the US.

In its report tabled this month, the Navy stated that there are presently 15 conventional submarines and two nuclear submarines in its fleet.

The Indian Navy has two nuclear submarines INS Arihant and INS Chakra, with the latter being leased from Russia.

Majority of the conventional submarines are over 25 years old. Thirteen submarines age between 17 and 32 years, it said. "Eighteen (conventional) + six SSN (nuclear attack submarines) are planned...," it stated.

The Indian Ocean Region, the area of operations of the Indian Navy has witnessed rising activities of the Chinese Navy. On its part, the Indian Navy has been revamping its infrastructure, including procuring new ships.

Due to the delay in the submarine construction projects, including the Six Project 75 submarines at Mazagaon Docks, Mumbai, the Defence Ministry has approved Medium Refit cum Life Certification or MRLC of six older submarines, so that the force levels do not decline drastically, the report stated.

With regards to the MRLC of first submarine, work has already commenced in Russia on July 16 and is on schedule.

"Contract conclusion for MRLC of second submarine, Sindhuraj, is held up since the Russian side has not been able to submit requisite bank guarantees and integrity pact as a result of the sanctions imposed by the US Govt on them, it said.

The Navy has also recommended to the Defence Ministry that corporate guarantee of the JSC USC, a 100 per cent Russian government-owned firm, could be accepted and fast-track approval of the competent authority accorded for contract conclusion.

The US has imposed sanctions on Moscow citing several reasons ranging from annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine to Russia with the recent one being the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

"The Russian side indicated M/s L&T as their preferred partner for undertaking MRLC of the third Submarine

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram