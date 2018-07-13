English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 100 Boat Crew Personnel Posts, Apply before 28th August 2018
100 vacancies for the post of Boat Crew Personnel classified as Group ‘B’ & Group ‘C’- Civilian under Andaman & Nicobar Command has begun on the official website of Indian Navy
The Navy presents the 'CNS Rolling Trophy for Innovation' to selected innovations on methods adopted by units to overcome constraints and to improve efficiency at their work areas. (Photo courtesy: SpokespersonNavy@indiannavy)
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 100 vacancies for the post of Boat Crew Personnel classified as Group ‘B’ & Group ‘C’- Civilian under Andaman & Nicobar Command has begun on the official website of Indian Navy - indiannavy.nic.in.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 28th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Indian Navy Limited Recruitment 2018 for Boat Crew Personnel Posts?
Step 1 - Visit official website - http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_52_1819b.pdf
Step 2 - a PDF file will display
Step 3 - Download the application form and take a printout of the form
Step 4 - Fill the form with required information
Step 5 - Send your application in the prescribed format or on a plain paper along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The Admiral Superintendent (for Manager Personnel), Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam – 530014’
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 100
Master Grade-I - 5
Master Grade-II - 6
Syrang of Lascar - 6
Lascar-I - 46
Senior Engine Driver - 6
Engine Driver II Class - 2
Engine Driver - 14
Greaser - 6
Fireman - 9
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board or Institution.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_52_1819b.pdf
Age Limit:
Master Grade-I - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years as on last date of receipt of application.
Master Grade-II - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years as on last date of receipt of application.
Syrang of Lascar - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.
Lascar-I - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.
Senior Engine Driver - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.
Engine Driver II Class - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.
Engine Driver - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.
Greaser - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.
Fireman - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.
Age relaxation will be given as per the norms stated in above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
Master Grade-I - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 - Rs.11,2,400.
Master Grade-II - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.29,200 - Rs.92,300.
Syrang of Lascar - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,500 - Rs.81,100.
Lascar-I - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.18,000 -Rs.56,900.
Senior Engine Driver - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 - Rs.11,2,400.
Engine Driver II Class - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay Rs.29,200 - Rs.92,3002.
Engine Driver - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay Rs.25,500 - Rs.81,100.
Greaser - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay Rs.18,000 - Rs.56,900.
Fireman - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay Rs.18,000 - Rs.56,900.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination and Physical Endurance Test & Swimming Test.
