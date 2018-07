Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 100 Boat Crew Personnel Posts, Apply before 28th August 2018

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 100 vacancies for the post of Boat Crew Personnel classified as Group ‘B’ & Group ‘C’- Civilian under Andaman & Nicobar Command has begun on the official website of Indian Navy - indiannavy.nic.in Step 1 - Visit official website - http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_52_1819b.pdf Step 2 - a PDF file will displayStep 3 - Download the application form and take a printout of the formStep 4 - Fill the form with required informationStep 5 - Send your application in the prescribed format or on a plain paper along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:‘The Admiral Superintendent (for Manager Personnel), Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam – 530014’Total Posts: 100Master Grade-I - 5Master Grade-II - 6Syrang of Lascar - 6Lascar-I - 46Senior Engine Driver - 6Engine Driver II Class - 2Engine Driver - 14Greaser - 6Fireman - 9The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board or Institution.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_52_1819b.pdfMaster Grade-I - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years as on last date of receipt of application.Master Grade-II - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years as on last date of receipt of application.Syrang of Lascar - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.Lascar-I - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.Senior Engine Driver - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.Engine Driver II Class - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.Engine Driver - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.Greaser - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.Fireman - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 37 years as on last date of receipt of application.Age relaxation will be given as per the norms stated in above advertisement.Master Grade-I - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 - Rs.11,2,400.Master Grade-II - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.29,200 - Rs.92,300.Syrang of Lascar - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,500 - Rs.81,100.Lascar-I - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.18,000 -Rs.56,900.Senior Engine Driver - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 - Rs.11,2,400.Engine Driver II Class - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay Rs.29,200 - Rs.92,3002.Engine Driver - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay Rs.25,500 - Rs.81,100.Greaser - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay Rs.18,000 - Rs.56,900.Fireman - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay Rs.18,000 - Rs.56,900.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination and Physical Endurance Test & Swimming Test.