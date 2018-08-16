GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 118 Short Service Commission (SSC) Posts, Apply Before 24 August 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 28 August 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 16, 2018, 2:23 PM IST
Representative image. (Reuters)
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 118 vacancies for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Technical Branch (Naval Architecture); Executive Branch (Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) for unmarried male and female candidates and for SSC in Executive Branch viz. General Service/ Hydro and Technical Branch (General Service) in the Indian Navy for Jun 19 Course for only male candidates has begun on the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 28 August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 for Short Service Commission (SSC) Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first with Aadhaar Id or without Aadhaar Id
Step 4 – Fill the details and click on Save
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/account/login

The Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 118

Executive Branch:
General Service (GS)/ Hydrography Cadre – 40
Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC) – 6

Technical Branch:
Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] – 27
Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] – 33
Naval Architecture (NA) - 12

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying.

Official Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10701_16_1819b.pdf

Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview. The interview will take place between from November 2018 to March 2019. The interview process will be conducted in two stages viz stage 1 (Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test) and Stage 2 (Psychological testing, Group testing and Interview).The candidates who will successfully clear two stages need to undergo Medical Examination.

Centers for Interview:
Bangalore
Bhopal
Visakhapatnam
Coimbatore
Kolkata

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
