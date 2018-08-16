English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 118 Short Service Commission (SSC) Posts, Apply Before 24 August 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 28 August 2018.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 118 vacancies for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Technical Branch (Naval Architecture); Executive Branch (Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) for unmarried male and female candidates and for SSC in Executive Branch viz. General Service/ Hydro and Technical Branch (General Service) in the Indian Navy for Jun 19 Course for only male candidates has begun on the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 28 August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 for Short Service Commission (SSC) Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first with Aadhaar Id or without Aadhaar Id
Step 4 – Fill the details and click on Save
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/account/login
The Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 118
Executive Branch:
General Service (GS)/ Hydrography Cadre – 40
Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC) – 6
Technical Branch:
Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] – 27
Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] – 33
Naval Architecture (NA) - 12
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10701_16_1819b.pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview. The interview will take place between from November 2018 to March 2019. The interview process will be conducted in two stages viz stage 1 (Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test) and Stage 2 (Psychological testing, Group testing and Interview).The candidates who will successfully clear two stages need to undergo Medical Examination.
Centers for Interview:
Bangalore
Bhopal
Visakhapatnam
Coimbatore
Kolkata
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 28 August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 for Short Service Commission (SSC) Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first with Aadhaar Id or without Aadhaar Id
Step 4 – Fill the details and click on Save
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/account/login
The Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 118
Executive Branch:
General Service (GS)/ Hydrography Cadre – 40
Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC) – 6
Technical Branch:
Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] – 27
Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] – 33
Naval Architecture (NA) - 12
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10701_16_1819b.pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview. The interview will take place between from November 2018 to March 2019. The interview process will be conducted in two stages viz stage 1 (Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test) and Stage 2 (Psychological testing, Group testing and Interview).The candidates who will successfully clear two stages need to undergo Medical Examination.
Centers for Interview:
Bangalore
Bhopal
Visakhapatnam
Coimbatore
Kolkata
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
The Poet Politician: Some of the Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
The Poet Politician: Some of the Quotable Quotes of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham Starrer Packs a Punch With Record-breaking Collection
- Restaurants Offer Food, Labourer Gives Blankets: How Kerala's Bravehearts are Keeping State Afloat
- Saif Ali Khan’s Midnight Birthday Celebration was a Starry Affair. See Photos
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...