Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 118 Short Service Commission (SSC) Posts, Apply Before 24 August 2018

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 118 vacancies for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Technical Branch (Naval Architecture); Executive Branch (Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) for unmarried male and female candidates and for SSC in Executive Branch viz. General Service/ Hydro and Technical Branch (General Service) in the Indian Navy for Jun 19 Course for only male candidates has begun on the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 28 August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 for Short Service Commission (SSC) Posts?– Visit the official website - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in – Click on ‘Apply Online’ on the home page– Register yourself first with Aadhaar Id or without Aadhaar Id– Fill the details and click on Save– Login with required credentials– Fill the application form with required details and complete the application process– Download the page and take a printout for future reference118General Service (GS)/ Hydrography Cadre – 40Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC) – 6Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] – 27Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] – 33Naval Architecture (NA) - 12Applicants must read the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying.The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview. The interview will take place between from November 2018 to March 2019. The interview process will be conducted in two stages viz stage 1 (Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test) and Stage 2 (Psychological testing, Group testing and Interview).The candidates who will successfully clear two stages need to undergo Medical Examination.BangaloreBhopalVisakhapatnamCoimbatoreKolkata