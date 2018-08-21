GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 22 Short Service Commission (SSC) Posts, Apply from 25th August 2018

The application process for the same is scheduled to commence from 25th August 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th September 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 21, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 22 Short Service Commission (SSC) Posts, Apply from 25th August 2018
Representative image (Reuters)
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 22 vacancies for the posts of Pilot, Observer, ATC via Short Service Commission (SSC) has been released on the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried male and female candidates for course commencing June 2019. The application process for the same is scheduled to commence from 25th August 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th September 2018.

The Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 22
ATC – 8
Observer – 6
Pilot (MR) – 3
Pilot - 5

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must have passed Engineering Degree or should be in the final year of Engineering Course in any discipline from an AICTE recognized university or educational institute with at least 60% marks till 5th/ 7th semester, in regular or integrated course respectively.
Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:

Official Advertisement:

http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10701_19_1819b.pdf

Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview. The interview will take place from November 2018 to March 2019. The total duration of the interview is 5 days and comprises of Stage 1 and Stage 2. The stage 1 consists of Intelligence Tests, Picture Perception and Group Discussion Tests and stage 2 consists of Psychological Tests, Group Task Tests and Interview. The candidates who qualify in stage 1 and stage 2 need to undergo medical examination.

Centers for Interview:

Pilot & Observer Category:
Bangalore
ATC Category:
Bangalore
Coimbatore
Bhopal
Visakhapatnam
Kolkata

Important Dates:

Start date of submission of online application – 25th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 14th September 2018

