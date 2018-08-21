English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 22 Short Service Commission (SSC) Posts, Apply from 25th August 2018
The application process for the same is scheduled to commence from 25th August 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th September 2018.
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 22 vacancies for the posts of Pilot, Observer, ATC via Short Service Commission (SSC) has been released on the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.
The Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried male and female candidates for course commencing June 2019. The application process for the same is scheduled to commence from 25th August 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th September 2018.
The Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 22
ATC – 8
Observer – 6
Pilot (MR) – 3
Pilot - 5
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have passed Engineering Degree or should be in the final year of Engineering Course in any discipline from an AICTE recognized university or educational institute with at least 60% marks till 5th/ 7th semester, in regular or integrated course respectively.
Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10701_19_1819b.pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview. The interview will take place from November 2018 to March 2019. The total duration of the interview is 5 days and comprises of Stage 1 and Stage 2. The stage 1 consists of Intelligence Tests, Picture Perception and Group Discussion Tests and stage 2 consists of Psychological Tests, Group Task Tests and Interview. The candidates who qualify in stage 1 and stage 2 need to undergo medical examination.
Centers for Interview:
Pilot & Observer Category:
Bangalore
ATC Category:
Bangalore
Coimbatore
Bhopal
Visakhapatnam
Kolkata
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 25th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 14th September 2018
Also Watch
The Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried male and female candidates for course commencing June 2019. The application process for the same is scheduled to commence from 25th August 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th September 2018.
The Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 22
ATC – 8
Observer – 6
Pilot (MR) – 3
Pilot - 5
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have passed Engineering Degree or should be in the final year of Engineering Course in any discipline from an AICTE recognized university or educational institute with at least 60% marks till 5th/ 7th semester, in regular or integrated course respectively.
Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10701_19_1819b.pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview. The interview will take place from November 2018 to March 2019. The total duration of the interview is 5 days and comprises of Stage 1 and Stage 2. The stage 1 consists of Intelligence Tests, Picture Perception and Group Discussion Tests and stage 2 consists of Psychological Tests, Group Task Tests and Interview. The candidates who qualify in stage 1 and stage 2 need to undergo medical examination.
Centers for Interview:
Pilot & Observer Category:
Bangalore
ATC Category:
Bangalore
Coimbatore
Bhopal
Visakhapatnam
Kolkata
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 25th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 14th September 2018
Also Watch
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch, Dual Cameras Launched in India For Rs 15,999
- Asian Games: Extra Toes Make Footwear a Concern for Indian Heptathlete Swapna Barman
- Bigg Boss 11 Finalist Hina Khan Sweats It Out In Gym, Gets Trolled Mercilessly
- Woman Tricks Unsuspecting Men on Tinder Into a Dating Competition, Hunger Games Style
- Priyanka Chopra Can't Take Her Eyes Off Nick Jonas As He Sings Lovebug for Girls at Orphanage; Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...