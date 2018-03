Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 74 Civilian Posts, Apply Before 26th March 2018

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 to fill 74 Civilian Personnel Posts has begun on the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.The selected candidates will be placed in Group C at the Headquarters of the Southern Naval Command and outlying units including Lakshadweep islands.Personnel already serving in similar, equivalent or higher grades in the lower formations of the Defence Services can follow the instructions below and download the application form.How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.indiannavy.nic.in Step 2 – Under ‘Careers & Jobs’, click on ‘Become a Naval Civilian’Step 3 – Click on ‘The Advertisement of 74 Miscellaneous vacancies published vide Employment News dated 10-16 Feb 18 for filling up on transfer (now absorption basis)’ to understand the positions and ascertain your eligibilityStep 4 – Download the Prescribed FormatStep 5 – Fill the application form and submit via Registered or Speed Post to ‘The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, (for Civilian Recruitment Cell), Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi- 682 004’Direct Link - https://www.indiannavy.nic.in/sites/default/files/Advt%20Published%20Employment%20News%20dt%2010-16%20Feb.pdf Indian Nave Recruitment 2018 – Civilian Absorption Vacancy Details:1. Fireman – 272. Groom – 173. Pest Control Worker – 124. Cook – 55. Bearer – 36. Fire Engine Drivers – 37. Saddler – 28. Telephone Operator Grade II – 29. Cinema Projectionist Grade II – 210. Photo Printer – 1