Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 76 Civilian Personnel Posts, Apply from July 18

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 76 vacancies for the Group ‘C’ posts of Civilian Personnel has been released on the official website of Indian Navy, Goa Naval Area, Goa - indiannavy.nic.in. The application process will begin tomorrow, i.e. from July 18, 5:00 PM on the official website www.hqgnanavyciviliansrect.com and interested candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 4th August 2018, 5:00 PM.Telephone Operator – 3Fireman (erstwhile Fireman Grade 2 and Fireman Grade 1) – 2Cook – 4Mechanic Skilled (Naval Aviation) (AE) – 1Mechanic Skilled (Naval Aviation) (AR) – 1Mechanic Skilled (Naval Aviation) (AL) – 1Multi Tasking Staff – Mali – 4Multi Task1ing Staff - Ward Sahayika – 1Lascar-I – 5Multi Tasking Staff (Ministerial) – 12ICE Fitter Crane – 3Tradesman Skilled (Rigger – 1Tradesman Skilled (Painter) – 2Tradesman Skilled (Electrical) – 3Tradesman Skilled (Tailor/ Upholster) – 1Boot Maker/ Equipment Repairer & Book Maker – 1Tradesman Mate - 31Telephone Operator – The applicant must be class 10th passed with English as a compulsory subject.Fireman (erstwhile Fireman Grade 2 and Fireman Grade 1) – The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board/ Institution.Cook – The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board/ Institution.Mechanic Skilled (Naval Aviation) (AE) – The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent.Mechanic Skilled (Naval Aviation) (AR) – The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent.Mechanic Skilled (Naval Aviation) (AL) – The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent.Multi Tasking Staff – Mali – The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board/ Institution.Multi Task1ing Staff - Ward Sahayika – The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board/ Institution.Lascar - I – The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board/ Institution and must know swimming.Multi Tasking Staff (Ministerial) – The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Board/ Institution.ICE Fitter Crane – The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Board/ Institution with knowledge of English.Tradesman Skilled (All Trades) – The applicant must have completed Apprenticeship Training in the trade and holding National Apprentice Certificate in the relevanttrade issued by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT).Boot Maker/Equipment Repairer & Book Maker – The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Board/ Institution and Certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute or equivalent.Tradesman Mate - The applicant must be class 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Board/ Institution with Certificate from recognized ITI in the relevant trade.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:Telephone Operator – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.Fireman (erstwhile Fireman Grade 2 and Fireman Grade 1) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.Cook – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.Mechanic Skilled (All Trades) - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years.Multi Tasking Staff – Mali – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.Multi Task1ing Staff - Ward Sahayika – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.Lascar - I – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.Multi Tasking Staff (Ministerial) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 27 years.ICE Fitter Crane – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.Tradesman Skilled (All Trades) - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.1Boot Maker/ Equipment Repairer & Book Maker – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.Tradesman Mate - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.Start date of Submission of Online Application – 18th July 2018Last date of submission of Online Application – 4th August 2018