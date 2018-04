Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 95 Firemen Posts, Apply Before May 19

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 95 vacancies for the post of Firemen (erstwhile Fireman Grade 2 and Grade 1) classified as Group ‘C’ for Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has begun on the official website of India Navy - bhartiseva.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before May 19, 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bhartiseva.com/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Fireman’ under Notifications on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Online Registration’Step 4 – Register yourself by clicking on ‘New Registration’Step 5 – Login to your profile using Registration credentialsStep 6 – Fill in the application form and submitStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceTotal Posts: 95Unreserved – 48OBC – 26SC – 14ST – 7The applicant must be class 12passed from a recognized Board or Institution.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the complete matrix:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on the closing date for receipt of online application. Age relaxation rules applicable as given in the official advertisement.Selected candidates will be eligible to receive month salary of Rs.19,900 - Rs.63,200.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, Physical and Endurance Test, and Interview.