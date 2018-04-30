GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 95 Firemen Posts, Apply Before May 19

Interested and eligible candidates for Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 must apply for the post on or before May 19, 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 30, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
Picture for representation.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 95 vacancies for the post of Firemen (erstwhile Fireman Grade 2 and Grade 1) classified as Group ‘C’ for Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has begun on the official website of India Navy - bhartiseva.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before May 19, 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply Indian Navy 2018 for Firemen?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bhartiseva.com/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Fireman’ under Notifications on the home page

Step 3 – Click on ‘Online Registration’

Step 4 – Register yourself by clicking on ‘New Registration’

Step 5 – Login to your profile using Registration credentials

Step 6 – Fill in the application form and submit

Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://register.bhartiseva.com/fireman/

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 95

Unreserved – 48

OBC – 26

SC – 14

ST – 7

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be class 12th passed from a recognized Board or Institution.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the complete matrix:

http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_5_1819b.pdf

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on the closing date for receipt of online application. Age relaxation rules applicable as given in the official advertisement.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will be eligible to receive month salary of Rs.19,900  - Rs.63,200.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, Physical and Endurance Test, and Interview.

