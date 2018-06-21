English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Apply From 30th June 2018
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 Notification for the posts of Permanent Commission (PC) officers in Executive (GS) Branch and Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in Executive and Technical Branches of the Indian Navy has been released.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 Notification for the posts of Permanent Commission (PC) officers in Executive (GS) Branch and Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in Executive and Technical Branches of the Indian Navy has been released on the official website of Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Indian Navy aims to place selected candidates under University Entry Scheme (UES), for course commencing June 2019 for unmarried candidates who need to undergo Naval Campus Selection process. Applicants can apply only for one post at a time. The application process will start from 30th June 2018 and interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th July 2018.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Permanent Commission (PC) officers in Executive (GS) Branch
Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in Executive and Technical Branches
Eligibility Criteria:
Permanent Commission (PC) officers in Executive (GS) Branch – The applicant must be in the final year of regular BE/B Tech or Integrated degree course in an AICTE recognised university and should have obtained a minimum of 60 % aggregate marks.
Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in Executive and Technical Branches – The applicant must possess degree in any of the streams like Mechanical/ Marine/ Instrumentation/ Production/ Aeronautical/ Industrial Engineering & Management/ Control Engg/ Aero Space/ Automobiles/ Metallurgy/ Mechatronics/ Instrumentation & control.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and understand the pay matrix:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10701_12_1819b.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must be born between 2nd July 1995 to 1st July 1998 both dates inclusive.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Naval Campus
Selection process. The shortlisted candidates will be called for SSB Interview.
Centers for Interview:
Bangalore
Bhopal
Coimbatore
Visakhapatnam
Kolkata
