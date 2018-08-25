English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for 22 Short Service Commission (SSC) Posts, Apply before 14th September 2018
The Indian Navy aims to recruit unmarried male and female candidates for Pilot, Observer, ATC entry posts for course commencing June 2019.
(Image: PTI)
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 22 vacancies under Short Service Commission (SSC) has begun on the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.
The Indian Navy aims to recruit unmarried male and female candidates for Pilot, Observer, ATC entry posts for course commencing June 2019. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for The Indian Navy Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply online’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the form with required details and click on save
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the details and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/account/login
The Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 22
ATC – 8
Observer – 6
Pilot (MR) – 3
Pilot - 5
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have passed Engineering Degree or should be in the final year of Engineering Course in any discipline from an AICTE recognized university or educational institute with at least 60% marks till 5th/ 7th semester, in regular or integrated course respectively.
Applicants must visit the official website to read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10701_19_1819b.pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview. The interview will take place from November 2018 to March 2019.
Pattern of Interview:
The interview will take place in two stages viz stage 1 and stage 2. The stage 1 consists of Intelligence Tests, Picture Perception and Group Discussion Tests and stage 2 consists of Psychological Tests, Group Task Tests and Interview. Only those candidates will undergo medical examination who will qualify in the stage 1 and stage 2.
Centers for Interview:
Pilot & Observer Category:
Bangalore
ATC Category:
Bangalore
Coimbatore
Bhopal
Visakhapatnam
Kolkata
