Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Steward, Chef and Hygienist Posts, Apply from 18th June 2018

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 Notification inviting applications from unmarried male candidates for the posts of Steward, Chef and Hygienist has been released on the official website.

Updated:June 12, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 Notification inviting applications from unmarried male candidates for the posts of Steward, Chef and Hygienist has been released on the official website of Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

As per the official notification, ‘The training for the course will commence in April 2019, with 15 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments.’ Post successful completion of the training, candidates will be placed in Level 3 of Defence Pay Matrix.

The application process for the same is scheduled to begin from Monday, 18th June 2018, next week. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1st July 2018.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Steward
Chef
Hygienist
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must be class 10th passed from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Government of India.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10701_10_1819b.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants should be born between 1st April 1998 and 31st March 2002 (both days inclusive). Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
During Training Period – The selected candidates will get a pay of Rs.14,600 per month.
Post Training - The successful candidates will get a pay of Rs.21,700 – Rs.69,100 per month along with MSP  @ Rs.5200/- per  month  plus  DA  (as applicable).
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examination.
Important Dates:
Start date of Online Application – 18th June 2018
Last date of Online Application – 1st July 2018

