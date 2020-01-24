Take the pledge to vote

Indian Navy Releases Admit Card For AA/SSR Exam at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Those who applied for the SSR and AA exams can download their admit cards from Indian Navy's career portal joinindiannavy.gov.in.

January 24, 2020
Representative image.
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has released admit cards for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA) examinations on its career portal. Those who applied for the SSR and AA exams can download their admit cards from Indian Navy's career portal joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The candidates must note that the admit cards will be available online till February 4.

On being selected, a Senior Secondary Recruit will have to undergo a basic training of 22 weeks at INS Chilka. This will be followed by a professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments.

An Artificer Apprentice will have to undergo nine weeks of training for the job, which includes working on steam powered machinery, diesel and gas turbines, guided missiles and other automatically controlled weapon, sensors avionic equipment, computers and highly advanced radio and electrical power systems.

The Indian Navy will also release admit cards for INET Officer exam and the Matric Recruit selection exam on January 28.

Those who qualify the INET examination will have to appear for an SSB interview, which is likely to be held in April next year. The selected candidates will undergo medical examination.

Further, candidates of Pilot entry will have to go through a Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS), which will be followed by an Aviation medical examination. Candidates picked for Observer entry will face an Aviation medical examination.

