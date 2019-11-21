English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Navy Rescues Woman in Emergency Labour From Remote Andaman Village
A fast intercepter craft (FIC) from naval ship Kardip in Kamorta island rescued the woman from the village after getting information about need for medical assistance.
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: In a swift medical relief operation, the Indian Navy on Thursday rescued a pregnant lady in emergency labour from a remote village in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.
A fast intercepter craft (FIC) from naval ship Kardip in Kamorta island rescued the woman from the village after getting information about need for medical assistance.
The woman delivered a baby on the FIC and later both were admitted to a community health centre on arrival in Kamorta jetty, officials said.
