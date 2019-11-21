Indian Navy Rescues Woman in Emergency Labour From Remote Andaman Village

New Delhi: In a swift medical relief operation, the Indian Navy on Thursday rescued a pregnant lady in emergency labour from a remote village in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

A fast intercepter craft (FIC) from naval ship Kardip in Kamorta island rescued the woman from the village after getting information about need for medical assistance.

The woman delivered a baby on the FIC and later both were admitted to a community health centre on arrival in Kamorta jetty, officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.