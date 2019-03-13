LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indian Navy Result 2019 Declared for AA, SSR and MR at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Here's How to Check

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Indian Navy Result 2019 on the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Indian Navy Result 2019 | Indian Navy has announced the results for the common exam for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) and MR. The Indian Navy had conducted the exam in October 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Indian Navy Result 2019 on the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Indian Navy has declared the result for the SSR & AA Feb 2019 Batch on the basis of their Performance in the Online Recruitment Test. The Indian Navy results for matric recruits October 2019 will be announced on March 15.

Direct link to Indian Navy AA Result 2019.

How to Check Indian Navy Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2. Click on ‘online application’ displayed on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3. Log-in with your registration number

Step 4. Your Indian Navy AA Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download it and take a print-out of it for future reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
