1-min read

Indian Navy Signs $50 Million Follow-up Deal on Surface-to-Air Missiles With Israel Aerospace

As per the follow-up contract, Israel Aerospace Industries will provide complementary missile systems, and a range of maintenance and other services to the Indian navy.

Reuters

Updated:July 17, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
Indian Navy Signs $50 Million Follow-up Deal on Surface-to-Air Missiles With Israel Aerospace
Representative image. (Getty Images)
Jerusalem: State-owned defense contractor Israel Aerospace Industries said on Wednesday it signed a $50 million follow-up contract to provide complementary missile systems to the Indian navy and India's MDL Shipyard.

The agreement involves a range of maintenance and other services for sub-systems of Israel Aerospace's naval medium range surface-to-air missile.

"This contract is a breakthrough as it advances us from system development and delivery to looking after the operational needs of our customers," said Boaz Levi, general manager of the Systems, Missiles & Space Group at Israel Aerospace.

