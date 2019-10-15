Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Declared at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Direct Link for Merit List

Candidates who have appeared the Indian Navy SSR, AA exam 2019 can check their results and merit list at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 15, 2019, 7:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Declared at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Direct Link for Merit List
Image for representation.

Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 | Indian Navy has announced the SSR, AA 2019 Batch results on its official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

How to Check Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2. Click on “Apply Online” tab on the homepage

Step 3. Fill in your e-mail id and password to log in

Step 4. Click on "view link against 02/2020"

Step 5. Your Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download and take a print out for future reference

Step 7. How to download Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List?

How to Check Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List

Step 1. Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the "ARTIFICER APPRENTICE AUGUST 2019 BATCH- FINAL MERIT LIST" and " SSR AUGUST 2019 BATCH- FINAL MERIT LIST" link

Step 3. The Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List will be displayed on your screen

Step 4. Check and download the list for future reference

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram