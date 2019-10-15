Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Declared at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Direct Link for Merit List
Candidates who have appeared the Indian Navy SSR, AA exam 2019 can check their results and merit list at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Image for representation.
Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 | Indian Navy has announced the SSR, AA 2019 Batch results on its official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
How to Check Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019
Step 1. Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Step 2. Click on “Apply Online” tab on the homepage
Step 3. Fill in your e-mail id and password to log in
Step 4. Click on "view link against 02/2020"
Step 5. Your Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6. Download and take a print out for future reference
How to download Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List?
How to Check Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List
Step 1. Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the "ARTIFICER APPRENTICE AUGUST 2019 BATCH- FINAL MERIT LIST" and " SSR AUGUST 2019 BATCH- FINAL MERIT LIST" link
Step 3. The Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List will be displayed on your screen
Step 4. Check and download the list for future reference
