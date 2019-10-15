Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Declared at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Direct Link for Merit List

Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 | Indian Navy has announced the SSR, AA 2019 Batch results on its official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

How to Check Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2. Click on “Apply Online” tab on the homepage

Step 3. Fill in your e-mail id and password to log in

Step 4. Click on "view link against 02/2020"

Step 5. Your Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download and take a print out for future reference

Step 7. How to download Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List?

How to Check Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List

Step 1. Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the "ARTIFICER APPRENTICE AUGUST 2019 BATCH- FINAL MERIT LIST" and " SSR AUGUST 2019 BATCH- FINAL MERIT LIST" link

Step 3. The Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List will be displayed on your screen

Step 4. Check and download the list for future reference

