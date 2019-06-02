Take the pledge to vote

Wife of Indian Navy Staffer Bludgeoned Him to Death after Years of Domestic Abuse, Arrested

The police have learned from the neighbours that the deceased officer used to beat his wife after drinking alcohol.

IANS

Updated:June 2, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
Wife of Indian Navy Staffer Bludgeoned Him to Death after Years of Domestic Abuse, Arrested
Panaji: The wife of an Indian Navy ground staffer was on Sunday booked for murder after she bludgeoned her husband to death following years of domestic abuse, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Kaushalendra Singh, who was working as an aircraft handler at the INS Hansa, a naval base in South Goa's Vasco sub-district, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunita Sawant.

"According to statements given by the neighbours, the deceased used to beat his wife after drinking alcohol," Sawant told reporters here.

On Saturday night, the accused had called neighbours to her home, after the deceased started beating her up again. But after he went off to sleep in a drunken state, the wife used a heavy kitchen implement to hammer his head until he died.

Kaushalendra Singh was later taken to a naval hospital, after the wife alerted them, but he was declared dead on arrival.

"Post mortem shows 12 to 14 deep injuries on the head and a lot of blood loss. We have recorded the statement of the woman and she is under arrest," Sawant said.
