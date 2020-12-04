Indian Navy to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of 1971 War

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) headquartered at Kochi, in Kerala will kick start a series of events in the following weeks to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1971 War against Pakistan. This year is being celebrated as the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ (Golden anniversary year) as the SNC's is set to roll out several events that are lined up between December 4 to December 16.

According to a Naval Command release, the series of events lined up for December 4 – Navy Day have been collectively titled as ‘Navy Week 2020 with the theme ‘Indian Navy – Combat ready, Credible and Cohesive’ Navy Week 2020, started with an environment and afforestation drive as it has ‘Navy to Earth 2020’ as its theme.

The Indian Navy Day, which is celebrated on December 4 to commemorate Operation Trident, launched by the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea and the attack on Karachi Harbour during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It was the first time in the country’s maritime history that an anti-ship missile was deployed in the operation.

The Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 was a military confrontation between the two Asian countries that occurred during the liberation war of East Pakistan from December 3, 1971 until the surrender of Dhaka on December 16, 1971. The war commenced with pre-emptive aerial strikes on several Indian air stations which led to a spike in hostilities with Pakistan and India’s involvement in the war liberation of East Pakistan, now known as Bangladesh. It was one of the shortest wars in history lasting just 13 days and ending up a decisive victory for India.

The Indian navy played a crucial role in the war, as it successfully sank four Pakistani naval vessels and destroyed the Karachi harbour fuel fields in Pakistan to pave way for an Indian victory. The Navy to pay homage to all the martyrs of the 1971 War, commemorates December 4 as the Indian Navy Day.