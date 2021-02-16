Indian Navy Trades Mate recruitment 2021: Application Process to Begin from February 22

The Indian Navy has announced the recruitment of Tradesman Mate through Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test on its official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online from February 22 to March 7. Around 1,159 vacancies have been notified under this recruitment. The shortlisted candidates will have to serve in the Units under the administrative control of respective Commands. As per the notification, the applicants can be posted in Naval units anywhere in India. The applicants can read the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, selection process and other information in the official notification.

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification & Age Limit

All the applicants must have passed Class 10 from any recognized Board / Institutions. They should also have completed a certificate course from a recognized Industrial Training Institute (lTI). Age limit: The minimum age limit for recruitment is 18 years and the maximum is 25 years.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: How To Apply

Step 1. The application process will start from February 22 onwards at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to >> Join Navy >> Ways to join >> Civilians >> Tradesman Mate

Step 3. A new window will show up, click on the online application link

Step 4. Go for new registration and enter the required details along with the valid mobile number and email id

Step 5. Upload the documents and make the payment of the application fee for Indian Navy Trades Mate recruitment 2021

Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 205. SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Indian Navy Trades Mate Selection Process:

The successful applicants will be called for an online computer-based examination comprised of 100 objective-type questions. each question will carry 1 mark. Candidates qualifying for the INCET 2021 will have to further participate in document verification. The admit card and other details will be notified soon on the official website of the Indian Army.