English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Navy Visakhapatnam Recruitment 2018: 53 MTS Posts, Apply before 14th September 2018
Indian Navy is inviting applications from men and women for various posts including MTS dresser, washerman, gardener, ward assistant, laboratory bearer and masalchi.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 53 Group ‘C’ vacancies for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Industrial) has been released by the Indian Navy.
Indian Navy is inviting applications from men and women for various posts including MTS dresser, washerman, gardener, ward assistant, laboratory bearer and masalchi. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post within 21days from the date of issue of publication by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 for MTS Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official advertisement - http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_73_1819b.pdf
Step 2 – a PDF file will display
Step 3 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required information
Step 5 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (for CRC) Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Arjun Block, 2nd Floor, Naval Base, Visakhapatnam – 530 014 (Andhra Pradesh)
The Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 53
MTS (Non-Ind) Dresser – 2
MTS (Non-Ind) Dhobi – 15
MTS (Non-Ind) Mali– 15
MTS (Non-Ind) Ward Sahayika (for Women only) – 19
MTS (Non-Ind) Laboratory Bearer– 1
MTS (Non-Ind) Masalchi– 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed and should be proficient in relevant trade.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_73_1819b.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination which will comprise of objective type questions on General Intelligence/ Awareness and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and Awareness in relevant Trade/ Field.
Also Watch
Indian Navy is inviting applications from men and women for various posts including MTS dresser, washerman, gardener, ward assistant, laboratory bearer and masalchi. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post within 21days from the date of issue of publication by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 for MTS Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official advertisement - http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_73_1819b.pdf
Step 2 – a PDF file will display
Step 3 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required information
Step 5 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (for CRC) Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Arjun Block, 2nd Floor, Naval Base, Visakhapatnam – 530 014 (Andhra Pradesh)
The Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 53
MTS (Non-Ind) Dresser – 2
MTS (Non-Ind) Dhobi – 15
MTS (Non-Ind) Mali– 15
MTS (Non-Ind) Ward Sahayika (for Women only) – 19
MTS (Non-Ind) Laboratory Bearer– 1
MTS (Non-Ind) Masalchi– 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed and should be proficient in relevant trade.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_73_1819b.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination which will comprise of objective type questions on General Intelligence/ Awareness and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and Awareness in relevant Trade/ Field.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jose Mourinho Denies Rift with Man Utd's Ed Woodward
- Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
- This Raksha Bandhan, Sisters are Tying Their Brothers #MainBhi Rakhi to Talk to Them About #MeToo
- 7 Gadgets That You Can Gift Your Sister on Raksha Bandhan
- Ghoul Review: Radhika Apte Stares Down the Scares in New Netflix Series
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...