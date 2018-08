Indian Navy Visakhapatnam Recruitment 2018: 53 MTS Posts, Apply before 14th September 2018

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 53 Group ‘C’ vacancies for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Industrial) has been released by the Indian Navy.Indian Navy is inviting applications from men and women for various posts including MTS dresser, washerman, gardener, ward assistant, laboratory bearer and masalchi. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post within 21days from the date of issue of publication by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official advertisement - http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_73_1819b.pdf Step 2 – a PDF file will displayStep 3 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 4 – Fill the application form with required informationStep 5 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (for CRC) Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Arjun Block, 2nd Floor, Naval Base, Visakhapatnam – 530 014 (Andhra Pradesh)Total Posts: 53MTS (Non-Ind) Dresser – 2MTS (Non-Ind) Dhobi – 15MTS (Non-Ind) Mali– 15MTS (Non-Ind) Ward Sahayika (for Women only) – 19MTS (Non-Ind) Laboratory Bearer– 1MTS (Non-Ind) Masalchi– 1The applicant must be class 10th passed and should be proficient in relevant trade.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination which will comprise of objective type questions on General Intelligence/ Awareness and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and Awareness in relevant Trade/ Field.