Indian Navy Visakhapatnam Recruitment 2018: 53 MTS Posts, Apply before 14th September 2018

Indian Navy is inviting applications from men and women for various posts including MTS dresser, washerman, gardener, ward assistant, laboratory bearer and masalchi.

Updated:August 25, 2018, 1:15 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 53 Group ‘C’ vacancies for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Industrial) has been released by the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy is inviting applications from men and women for various posts including MTS dresser, washerman, gardener, ward assistant, laboratory bearer and masalchi. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post within 21days from the date of issue of publication by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for the Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 for MTS Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official advertisement - http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_73_1819b.pdf
Step 2 – a PDF file will display
Step 3 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required information
Step 5 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (for CRC) Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Arjun Block, 2nd Floor, Naval Base, Visakhapatnam – 530 014 (Andhra Pradesh)

The Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 53
MTS (Non-Ind) Dresser – 2
MTS (Non-Ind) Dhobi – 15
MTS (Non-Ind) Mali– 15
MTS (Non-Ind) Ward Sahayika (for Women only) – 19
MTS (Non-Ind) Laboratory Bearer– 1
MTS (Non-Ind) Masalchi– 1

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be class 10th passed and should be proficient in relevant trade.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.

Official Advertisement:

http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10702_73_1819b.pdf

Age Limit:

Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on the closing date of receipt of applications. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination which will comprise of objective type questions on General Intelligence/ Awareness and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English and Awareness in relevant Trade/ Field.

