1-min read

Indian Navy’s Heron Drone Crashes in Gujarat’s Porbandar

The drone - a Heron UAV or unmanned aerial vehicle was going for a routine surveillance exercise when it crashed. No casualties were reported, the Navy said.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2018, 3:54 PM IST
An image of the remotely piloted aircraft's crash was tweeted by ANI.
Ahmedabad: A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy today crashed in Ulhasnagar area of Gujarat's Porbandar soon after taking off, officials said.

The drone - a Heron UAV or unmanned aerial vehicle was going for a routine surveillance exercise when it crashed. No casualties were reported, the Navy said.

The RPV crashed close to the air base at about 10 am today, soon after take-off from Porbandar and caught fire, the Navy said in a statement.

"There has been no injury to anyone. Preliminary inputs indicate failure of the RPA engine," the statement said.

The aircraft crashed in an open area of an ice factory, Porbandar Superintendent of Police Sobha Bhutda said.

As the RPV crashed, it caught fire and fire brigade personnel were alerted, she said.

| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
