English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Navy’s Heron Drone Crashes in Gujarat’s Porbandar
The drone - a Heron UAV or unmanned aerial vehicle was going for a routine surveillance exercise when it crashed. No casualties were reported, the Navy said.
An image of the remotely piloted aircraft's crash was tweeted by ANI.
Ahmedabad: A remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy today crashed in Ulhasnagar area of Gujarat's Porbandar soon after taking off, officials said.
The drone - a Heron UAV or unmanned aerial vehicle was going for a routine surveillance exercise when it crashed. No casualties were reported, the Navy said.
The RPV crashed close to the air base at about 10 am today, soon after take-off from Porbandar and caught fire, the Navy said in a statement.
"There has been no injury to anyone. Preliminary inputs indicate failure of the RPA engine," the statement said.
The aircraft crashed in an open area of an ice factory, Porbandar Superintendent of Police Sobha Bhutda said.
As the RPV crashed, it caught fire and fire brigade personnel were alerted, she said.
Also Watch
The drone - a Heron UAV or unmanned aerial vehicle was going for a routine surveillance exercise when it crashed. No casualties were reported, the Navy said.
The RPV crashed close to the air base at about 10 am today, soon after take-off from Porbandar and caught fire, the Navy said in a statement.
"There has been no injury to anyone. Preliminary inputs indicate failure of the RPA engine," the statement said.
The aircraft crashed in an open area of an ice factory, Porbandar Superintendent of Police Sobha Bhutda said.
As the RPV crashed, it caught fire and fire brigade personnel were alerted, she said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Returns To Mumbai After Thugs Of Hindostan Shoot, Ready To Work On Future Projects
- Elavenil Valarivan Wins Gold in Junior World Cup, Bronze for Babuta
- Salman Khan Bats For Jacqueline Fernandez's Performance In 'Ek Do Teen' Remake; See Tweet
- Facebook Data Breach: If Germany and Brazil Can, What Stops India From Summoning Social Media Giant?
- 5 Hacks to Stabilize an Upset Stomach